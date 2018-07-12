Ghana's Opare hopes to put his Augsburg troubles behind him

Ghana's Daniel Opare had not played for German side Augsburg since January

Belgian club Royal Antwerp have signed Ghana international defender Daniel Opare on a free transfer.

The 27-year-old, has signed a two-year deal with the four-time Belgian champions.

His move comes five months after he was told to look for a new club by German side Augsburg.

"I have full confidence in the project of Royal Antwerp and the plans of the club management," Opare was quoted as saying on Royal Antwerp's website.

Opare made 22 appearances for Augsburg before he was told to leave the club for being 'dishonest' and 'shown no loyalty to the club's values' amid transfer talks with Schalke.

It was not the first time he had been suspended by the club for disciplinary reasons after being forced to train alone in 2016.

Capped 17 times by Ghana, including playing at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, he was linked with a move to Swansea City in January.

Opare won the Fifa Under-20 World Cup with Ghana in 2009 and played for the senior side in their opening game against USA at the 2014 World Cup.

He started his career at Ashanti Gold in his native country before spells in Tunisia, Spain and Turkey.