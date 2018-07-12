BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: How England fans in Moscow reacted to semi-final against Croatia
A semi-final rollercoaster for England fans in Moscow
England fans in Moscow go from elation to heartbreak as their side are beaten 2-1 by Croatia in extra time and miss out on a World Cup final.
