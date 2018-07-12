Riyad Mahrez: I want to win the Champions League with Manchester City

Riyad Mahrez during his first Manchester City training session

Record Manchester City signing Riyad Mahrez says he moved to a "big" club to win the Champions League.

Mahrez, 27, joined the Premier League champions from Leicester City in a club-record £60m deal on Tuesday.

The Algerian was attracted to the Blues' "ambition" and the opportunity to work under Pep Guardiola.

He said: "The Champions League is for big clubs, they're a big club, they have everything to try to win it.

"City have ambition to go further than the Champions League quarter-finals like they did last season. I made the decision to come here because I want to be part of that.

"Pep [Guardiola] is a big manager, he's won a lot of things and made history with this club.

"I'll give my best to achieve for the club. If I can help add quality."

The Algeria international faces competition for his place, with Leroy Sane, Bernardo Silva, Kevin de Bruyne and Raheem Sterling already operating on the wing but Mahrez says every club has "great" players and competition is "part of football".

Mahrez's five-year deal at the Etihad, which puts an end to a long-running transfer saga between City and Leicester, is the sixth highest fee ever by an English club.