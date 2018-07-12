Pauline Peyraud-Magnin: Arsenal Women sign goalkeeper from Lyon

Pauline Peyraud-Magnin was an unused substitute as Lyon won their fifth Women's Champions League title in May

Arsenal Women have signed French goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin from Women's Champions League holders Lyon.

The 26-year-old won three continental titles and three league titles in two spells at Lyon either side of stints with Issy, Saint-Etienne and Marseille.

"Pauline has experienced playing against some of the best female footballers in the world," Gunners coach Joe Montemurro said.

Arsenal have not disclosed the terms of the deal or the length of her contract.