Anthony Wordsworth: AFC Wimbledon sigh former Southend midfielder

Anthony Wordsworth scored three goals in 26 games for Southend last season

League One side AFC Wimbledon have made midfielder Anthony Wordsworth their third signing in three days.

The 29-year-old, who has scored 60 goals in 298 league appearances, was released by Southend United at the end of last season.

Manager Neal Ardley told the club website the ex-Colchester United and Ipswich Town player was "skilful" and "cultured" and is "good on the ball".

The length of Wordsworth's contract has not been revealed.

AFC Wimbledon brought in former Gillingham midfielder Scott Wagstaff on Wednesday, 24 hours after completing the signing of Reading defender Tennai Watson on a season-long loan.

