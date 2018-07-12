Leroy Fer: Swansea midfielder close to return from Achilles injury

Midfielder Leroy Fer is enjoying being part of Swansea's pre-season training

Swansea City midfielder Leroy Fer could be fit to return to playing in September after an Achilles injury.

The Netherlands international ruptured the tendon in February, ruling him out of the remainder of the 2017-18 season as Swansea were relegated from the Premier League.

"My Achilles is feeling very good," the 28-year-old told the Swansea website.

"If everything goes right hopefully I can play games in the beginning or middle of September."

Fer confirmed that he remains part of new Swansea manger Graham Potter's plans.

"I had a good chat with the manager," Fer added.

"He wants me back as soon as possible but of course he wants me to be strong. That's why we have to be patient and make sure we get everything right before I can play again."