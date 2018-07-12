Henry Onyekuru: Everton striker joins Galatasaray on loan
Everton striker Henry Onyekuru has joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan, the Turkish club have confirmed.
The 21-year-old signed for the Toffees last summer before being loaned to Belgian side Anderlecht to help him qualify for a work permit.
Onyekuru scored nine goals in 19 appearances for Anderlecht but suffered a serious knee injury in December and returned to Merseyside for treatment.
He was originally signed from Belgian club KAS Eupen for £7m.
Born in Onitsha, Nigeria, Onyekuru joined the Aspire Academy aged 13 and spent five years at the Doha-based facility before joining Eupen.
In two seasons at the Belgian top-flight club he scored 30 goals in 60 matches in all competitions.