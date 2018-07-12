BBC Sport - World Cup catch-up: England's dream ends but fans are still singing
World Cup catch-up: England's dream ends but fans are still singing
- From the section World Cup
Watch all the best action and funnies from day 23 of the 2018 World Cup, as England are beaten in the semi-final against Croatia.
Available to UK users only.
2018 Fifa World Cup video
