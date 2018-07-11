BBC Sport - Glenavon upset Solskjaer's Molde FK in Europa League qualifier
Glenavon upset Solskjaer's Molde
Irish
Glenavon come from a goal behind to beat Molde FK 2-1 in the first-leg of their Europa League qualifier at Mourneview Park.
Goals by Rhys Marshall and Josh Daniels helped the Lurgan Blues to upset the Norwegian side, who are managed by former Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
The return leg will be held in Molde on Thursday, 19 July.
