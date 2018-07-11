BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Emotional Trippier 'proud of teammates'

Emotional Trippier 'proud of England team-mates'

England defender Kieran Trippier is "proud of his team-mates" after their World Cup ended at the semi-final stage with a 2-1 extra-time defeat to Croatia.

2018 Fifa World Cup

