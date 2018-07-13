Match ends, Kilmarnock 0(2), St. Mirren 0(3).
Kilmarnock 0-0 St Mirren (St Mirren win 3-2 on pens)
St Mirren beat Kilmarnock 3-2 on penalties after an exciting Scottish League Cup opener finished goalless.
Lee Erwin ought to have netted for Killie after 12 minutes, but it was the youthful, dynamic Buddies who created the better opportunities.
Jack Baird blazed over with the goal at his mercy in the second half after Danny Mullen, Cammy Smith and Jordan Kirkpatrick spurned big chances.
Mullen scored the decisive spot-kick, earning Alan Stubbs' side two points.
It means the former Hibernian and Rotherham United boss begins his tenure in Paisley with victory.
Steve Clarke's Kilmarnock finish the evening with a solitary point in Group H.
The game was the first of 80 group stage fixtures between now and the end of July before the eight group winners and four best runners-up join European representatives Celtic, Aberdeen, Rangers and Hibs in the last 16.
St Mirren, with three new players in their line-up, started well, but one of the old guard, Baird, made the mistake from which Kilmarnock should have opened the scoring.
Jordan Jones burgled the ball from him and set up Erwin, but his shot was straight at Craig Samson in the Buddies goal.
In the wake of that, though, Mullen was inches from converting a delightful Ryan Flynn cross, before the excellent Middlesbrough loanee Hayden Coulson embarked on a glorious run which led to Smith firing a volley into the ground, then off the crossbar.
Stubbs' newly-promoted team weaved some lovely interplay around the Killie box, and when Mullen sent Kirkpatrick scurrying into the area, the midfielder could only drag his effort wide as an entertaining first half ended without a goal.
The Paisley club lost Kirkpatrick to a second-half knee injury, and he was replaced by another debutant, Jeff King, on loan from Bolton Wanderers.
It was King who curled in a teasing cross from the right, met by Mullen at the near post, but the striker's effort was brilliantly blocked at point-blank range by Jamie MacDonald.
The rebound fell to Baird, the goal was gaping, but on the swivel, the big defender scooped his volley over.
Come full-time, each team was guaranteed a point, but there was a bonus on offer for the shootout winners.
The penalty duel actually threatened to continue the goal drought. Erwin and Buddies captain Stephen McGinn had their spot-kicks saved. Killie's Gary Dicker lashed his high into the stand.
Paul McGinn then Chris Burke netted to level proceedings at 1-1, Kirk Broadfoot was denied by Samson and Coulson struck confidently beyond MacDonald to nudge Saints ahead.
Although new signing Ross Millen scored for the home team, Mullen stepped up to secure St Mirren the extra point and a satisfying start to life under Stubbs.
Line-ups
Kilmarnock
- 1MacDonald
- 22Millen
- 5Broadfoot
- 17FindlayBooked at 63mins
- 18Waters
- 7McKenzieSubstituted forKiltieat 69'minutes
- 8Dicker
- 6Power
- 11JonesSubstituted forBurkeat 84'minutes
- 19Erwin
- 25BrophySubstituted forNdjoliat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Kiltie
- 12Ndjoli
- 13Mackay
- 14Higgins
- 21Frizzell
- 23Thomas
- 29Burke
St Mirren
- 1Samson
- 2McGinn
- 15Baird
- 24Kpekawa
- 3Coulson
- 4McGinn
- 28MacPherson
- 8FlynnSubstituted forKellermanat 81'minutes
- 14KirkpatrickSubstituted forKingat 55'minutes
- 10SmithSubstituted forCookeat 83'minutes
- 18Mullen
Substitutes
- 5Heaton
- 6MacKenzie
- 17Kellerman
- 19Stewart
- 20Cooke
- 23King
- 25Rogers
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
- Attendance:
- 4,026
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away12
Live Text
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Kilmarnock 0(2), St. Mirren 0(3).
Goal!
Goal! Kilmarnock 0(2), St. Mirren 0(3). Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Kilmarnock 0(2), St. Mirren 0(2). Ross Millen (Kilmarnock) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Kilmarnock 0(1), St. Mirren 0(2). Hayden Coulson (St. Mirren) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top left corner.
Penalty saved! Kirk Broadfoot (Kilmarnock) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Penalty saved! Jeff King (St. Mirren) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Kilmarnock 0(1), St. Mirren 0(1). Chris Burke (Kilmarnock) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Kilmarnock 0, St. Mirren 0(1). Paul McGinn (St. Mirren) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Gary Dicker (Kilmarnock) right footed shot is just a bit too high. Gary Dicker should be disappointed.
Penalty saved! Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
Penalty saved! Lee Erwin (Kilmarnock) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Kilmarnock 0, St. Mirren 0.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Kilmarnock 0, St. Mirren 0.
Alan Power (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jim Kellerman (St. Mirren).
Foul by Ross Millen (Kilmarnock).
Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mikael Ndjoli (Kilmarnock).
Jeff King (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Lee Erwin (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Paul McGinn.
Attempt saved. Hayden Coulson (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Greg Kiltie (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Cameron MacPherson (St. Mirren).
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Chris Burke replaces Jordan Jones.
Attempt missed. Mikael Ndjoli (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Cody Cooke replaces Cameron Smith.
Attempt missed. Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Cole Kpekawa.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Jim Kellerman replaces Ryan Flynn.
Attempt missed. Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Gary Dicker (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren).
Foul by Alan Power (Kilmarnock).
Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jeff King (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt blocked. Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Mikael Ndjoli replaces Eamonn Brophy.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Greg Kiltie replaces Rory McKenzie.