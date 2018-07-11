Thursday's papers 11 Jul From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/44802272 Read more about sharing. England's semi-final defeat is the sole story on the front page of the Daily Express The Guardian uses a photo of an emotional-looking Gareth Southgate embracing Kyle Walker The Telegraph urges England and Harry Maguire to lift their heads despite a World Cup exit The Mail writes a passionate headline on England's run to the semi-finals Heartbreak is the one word used in the i It's the front page for England in the Daily Star and "you did us proud"