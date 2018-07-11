BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Mario Mandzukic nets extra-time winner for Croatia against England
Mandzukic nets extra-time winner against England
- From the section World Cup
Mario Mandzukic scores the winner in extra time as Croatia come from behind to beat England 2-1 in the World Cup semi-final in Moscow.
MATCH REPORT: Croatia 2-1 England (aet)
Available to UK users only.
