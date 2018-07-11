World Cup 2018: How the England players rated v Croatia
-
It was not to be for England as they lost 2-1 to Croatia after extra time to miss out on reaching their World Cup final since 1966.
Kieran Trippier curled in an excellent free-kick to put Gareth Southgate's side ahead before Ivan Perisic equalised and Mario Mandzukic scored an extra-time winner.
But which England players impressed against Croatia? And who had an evening to forget?
This is chief football writer Phil McNulty's verdict from Russia, along with the ratings you provided on our player rater.
Jordan Pickford (goalkeeper) 7
No blame attached to him and a wonderfully courageous save from Mandzukic kept England on terms before the winner.
Your rating: 7.32
Kieran Trippier (right wing-back) 8
Distinguished himself again and scored a brilliant goal. What a World Cup he has had.
Your rating: 7.47
Kyle Walker (centre-back) 6
Mixed bag here. Some key interceptions but was beaten by Perisic for Croatia's equaliser.
Your rating: 6.22
John Stones (centre-back) 7
Mandzukic reacted slightly quicker for the winner and that was cruel on a player who was magnificent otherwise.
Your rating: 6.29
Harry Maguire (centre-back) 7
Another solid night and willing to bring the ball out of defence. Has had a top-class World Cup.
Your rating: 6.55
Ashley Young (left wing-back) 5
Had a tough night as Croatia placed him under pressure.
Your rating: 5.30
Jordan Henderson (defensive midfield) 5
Tired legs appeared to take their toll but can take great credit from his tournament.
Your rating: 6.00
Dele Alli (attacking midfield) 5
Was back in subdued mode and could exert no influence.
Your rating: 5.37
Jesse Lingard (attacking midfield) 5
Another who looked short of his usual energy.
Your rating: 5.84
Raheem Sterling (attacking midfield) 6
Superb first half. Faded but a little surprising he was substituted.
Your rating: 5.59
Harry Kane (forward) 5
Looked tired and out of sorts all night and missed a great chance.
Your rating: 5.11
Substitutes
Marcus Rashford (for Raheem Sterling, 74 mins): Tried manfully to inject fresh legs into England's fading effort. 6
Your rating: 5.54
Danny Rose (for Ashley Young, 90 mins): Some dangerous runs but England were on the back foot when he came on. 5
Your rating: 5.65
Eric Dier (for Jordan Henderson, 97 mins): No real influence. 5
Your rating: 5.24
Jamie Vardy (for Kyle Walker, 112 mins): On in desperation but to no avail. 5
Your rating: 4.50
England v Croatia - how did you rate the players?
Player of the match
TrippierKieran Trippier
Croatia
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameModricAverage rating
6.49
- Squad number4Player namePerisicAverage rating
6.47
- Squad number7Player nameRakiticAverage rating
6.03
- Squad number17Player nameMandzukicAverage rating
5.95
- Squad number2Player nameVrsaljkoAverage rating
5.52
- Squad number18Player nameRebicAverage rating
5.49
- Squad number23Player nameSubasicAverage rating
5.47
- Squad number11Player nameBrozovicAverage rating
5.34
- Squad number21Player nameVidaAverage rating
5.31
- Squad number9Player nameKramaricAverage rating
5.27
- Squad number3Player nameStrinicAverage rating
5.27
- Squad number22Player namePivaricAverage rating
5.27
- Squad number5Player nameCorlukaAverage rating
5.17
- Squad number6Player nameLovrenAverage rating
5.16
- Squad number19Player nameBadeljAverage rating
5.10
England
Avg
- Squad number12Player nameTrippierAverage rating
7.47
- Squad number1Player namePickfordAverage rating
7.32
- Squad number6Player nameMaguireAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number5Player nameStonesAverage rating
6.29
- Squad number2Player nameWalkerAverage rating
6.22
- Squad number8Player nameHendersonAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number7Player nameLingardAverage rating
5.84
- Squad number3Player nameRoseAverage rating
5.65
- Squad number10Player nameSterlingAverage rating
5.59
- Squad number19Player nameRashfordAverage rating
5.54
- Squad number20Player nameAlliAverage rating
5.37
- Squad number18Player nameYoungAverage rating
5.30
- Squad number4Player nameDierAverage rating
5.24
- Squad number9Player nameKaneAverage rating
5.11
- Squad number11Player nameVardyAverage rating
4.50