World Cup 2018: FA fined £50k for England players' unauthorised socks

Eric Dier was one of three England players to wear the socks, which have white dots around the ankles

The FA has been fined 70,000 Swiss francs (£50,000) after Dele Alli, Eric Dier and Raheem Sterling wore "unauthorised" socks at the World Cup.

The players wore branded ankle support socks over official Nike socks, ignoring a Fifa warning to stop.

Fifa said the FA's fine was for "breaching media and marketing regulations and the Fifa equipment regulations".

The fine followed England's quarter-final win over Sweden.

Fifa said several England players "continued to display unauthorised commercial branding on playing equipment items before and during the quarter-final match between Sweden and England".

The Swedish FA has also been punished with the same fine for a similar sock offence earlier in the tournament.

That makes it the joint second highest fine at the World Cup behind Argentina's 105,000 Swiss franc (£80,000) punishment after their fans threw objects and chanted homophobic abuse.

