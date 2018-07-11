BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Croatia 2-1 England (aet) highlights
Highlights: Croatia 2-1 England (aet)
- From the section World Cup
Watch highlights as England's bid to reach a first World Cup final since 1966 comes to an end in the last four as they lose in extra time to Croatia in Moscow.
MATCH REPORT: Croatia 2-1 England (aet)
WATCH MORE: Watch the last time England won a World Cup semi-final
2018 Fifa World Cup video
