Scott Wagstaff: AFC Wimbledon sign former Gillingham midfielder

Scott Wagstaff started his career with Charlton

AFC Wimbledon have signed former Gillingham midfielder Scott Wagstaff.

The 28-year-old was a free agent after being released by the Gills at the end of last season, having made 57 league appearances in two seasons.

Wagstaff is the Dons' fifth summer signing following Tennai Watson, Tom King, James Hanson and Mitch Pinnock.

"He is somebody we've liked for a while. We've done a fair bit of homework on him, as we always do," boss Neal Ardley told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.