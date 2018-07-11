Ross Stewart: Livingston sign goalkeeper from St Mirren

Stewart was restricted to just four games for St Mirren last season

Livingston believe they have "two of the best young goalkeepers in Scotland" after signing Ross Stewart from fellow Premiership new-boys St Mirren.

The promising 23-year-old has agreed a two-year deal and will provide competition for Liam Kelly, 22.

"I'm delighted that we were able to attract someone of Ross' calibre," said Livi goalkeeping coach Tony Caig.

"He had numerous opportunities to go on loan from St Mirren but chose a transfer to Livingston instead."

Livingston, with new player-manager Kenny Miller in charge, open their season with games away to Airdrieonians on Saturday, 14 July and Hamilton on Tuesday, 17 July in the Scottish League Cup.

They have been forced to move their home group games - with Annan Athletic on 21 July and Berwick Rangers on 28 July - to Prestonfield, home of Linlithgow Rose, because of a delay in installing their new pitch at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Their first Premiership season since 2006 begins away to champions Celtic on 4 August.