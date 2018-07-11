Swindon Town: Marc Richards out for two months with injury
Swindon Town striker Marc Richards looks set to miss the start of the season after suffering a shoulder injury in a pre-season friendly.
The 36-year-old scored 11 goals in 20 games last term after joining the League Two club in January.
"I think he's going to be out for a couple of months minimum," boss Phil Brown told the club website.
"He hasn't dislocated his shoulder but he's ruptured the ligaments in his shoulder."
Swindon start the 2018-19 season with a home game against promoted Macclesfield Town on 4 August.
Meanwhile, the Robins have appointed former MK Dons, Leyton Orient and Portsmouth defender Ben Chorley as chief scout.