Hull City sign defender Jordy de Wijs from PSV

Jordy de Wijs is Hull City's fourth signing of the summer transfer window

Championship club Hull City have signed defender Jordy de Wijs from Dutch Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old spent most of last season on loan at fellow top-flight club Excelsior Rotterdam.

De Wijs has agreed a three-year contract with the Tigers, with the club having the option of a further year.

"Playing in England has always been one of my ambitions," the Netherlands youth international told the club website.

