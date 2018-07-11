Leandra Little: Liverpool Ladies sign former Doncaster Rovers Belles captain

Leandra Little signs her contract with Liverpool Ladies
Leandra Little (right) was managed by current Liverpool Ladies boss Neil Redfearn (left) at Doncaster Rovers Belles

Women's Super League club Liverpool Ladies have signed former Doncaster Rovers Belles defender Leandra Little.

The 33-year-old centre-back captained the Belles as they won the WSL 2 title last season under Neil Redfearn, who is now managing the Reds.

"Leandra is a real leader as well as being a top quality defender with huge experience," Redfearn said.

"She will be a massive influence in the dressing room this season as we begin a new era for the club."

The length of Little's contract with Liverpool is undisclosed.

