Antonio Rojano: Striker cancels Hamilton Academical contract by mutual consent

Antonio Rojano, left, scored three goals in 26 appearances for Hamilton Academical

Hamilton Academical striker Antonio Rojano has cancelled his contract by mutual consent.

The 27-year-old had a year remaining on the deal he signed last August after leaving Bolivian side Real Polotsi.

Rojano was forced to wait almost two months to make his Accies debut as the club sought a work permit.

The Argentinian scored goals against Dundee, Hibernian and Partick Thistle to help the Lanarkshire side retain their Premiership status.

In total, Rojano made 26 appearances for Martin Canning's team.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Accies said: "The club would like to announce that Antonio Rojano's contract has been cancelled by mutual consent.

"We would like to thank Antonio for his services and wish him all the best for the future."