BBC Sport - Alan Shearer is optimistic about England's chances in their semi-final against Croatia
England have very good chance of making final - Shearer
- From the section World Cup
BBC Sport's Alan Shearer is optimistic about England's chances ahead of Wednesday's World Cup semi-final against Croatia.
2018 Fifa World Cup video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired