Scottish League Two 2018/19: Predict the final league table

Peterhead lost on on the title on the final day of last season, before stumbling in the play-offs. Can they make up for that this term?

And how will relegated Albion Rovers and Queen's Park do?

At the bottom, can Cowdenbeath avoid being in the relegation play-off for a third consecutive season?

Choose how you think the division will finish and share your selections with your friends.

Scottish League Two table

How will the Scottish League Two table look at the end of the season? Place all 10 teams in your order, then share with your friends.

