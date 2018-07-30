Scottish League One 2018/19: Predict the final league table

Will Raith Rovers bounce back from their final-day title heartache of last season?

Or will relegated sides Dumbarton and Brechin City prove too strong for the rest of the division?

And who do you think could slip into the bottom tier?

Choose how you think the division will finish and share your selections with your friends.

Scottish League One table

How will the Scottish League One table look at the end of the season? Place all 10 teams in your order, then share with your friends.

