BBC Sport - World Cup catch-up: Umtiti scores as France reach final & Drake and Timberlake back England
World Cup catch-up: France reach final and music stars back England
Watch all the best action from match day 22 of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, as France defeat Belgium to make their third World Cup final in 20 years and international music stars back England to go all the way.
MATCH REPORT: France beat Belgium to reach World Cup final
