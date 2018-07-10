BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Kylian Mbappe has Ferdinand, Shearer & Klinsmann purring
'Exceptional', 'unbelievable' 'phenomenal' - pundits purr over Mbappe
- From the section World Cup
Match of the Day pundits Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand and Jurgen Klinsmann discuss how you nullify the threat of France's Kylian Mbappe, with Ferdinand claiming "you look up and say please help me."
