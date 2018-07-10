BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: France 1-0 Belgium highlights
Highlights: France 1-0 Belgium
- From the section World Cup
Watch highlights as France make it through to the World Cup final after edging past European neighbours Belgium 1-0 in the semi-final in St Petersburg.
MATCH REPORT: France 1-0 Belgium
WATCH MORE: Can anyone stop Kane winning the Golden Boot?
Available to UK users only.
2018 Fifa World Cup video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired