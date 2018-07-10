BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Watch all of Cristano Ronaldo's goals from the 2018 World Cup
Watch: Ronaldo's goals for Portugal at 2018 World Cup
- From the section World Cup
Watch all of Juventus' new signing Cristiano Ronaldo's four goals for Portugal during the 2018 World Cup, including a hat-trick against Spain.
