BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Watch all of Cristano Ronaldo's goals from the 2018 World Cup

Watch: Ronaldo's goals for Portugal at 2018 World Cup

Watch all of Juventus' new signing Cristiano Ronaldo's four goals for Portugal during the 2018 World Cup, including a hat-trick against Spain.

REPORT: Juventus to sign Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo

