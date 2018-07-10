Shay Logan: Charity calls on SPFL to investigate claims of racist abuse by Celtic fans

Logan was sent off at the end of Aberdeen's 1-0 win at Celtic Park in May

Anti-racism charity Show Racism the Red Card has called on the Scottish Professional Football League to investigate claims Aberdeen's Shay Logan was subjected to racial abuse by Celtic fans.

Logan suggested in a newspaper interview that he had been targeted with racist insults by home supporters after Aberdeen's 1-0 win at Celtic Park on the final day of last season.

The Dons full-back was sent off after the full-time whistle following clashes with Celtic players.

"We fully support Shay Logan and will be asking the SPFL to investigate any claims of racism reported to the league," a statement from Show Racism the Red Card said.

"There is no excuse for racism and we are sure the vast majority of football fans would agree it is something no player should experience.

"Show Racism the Red Card would offer support to anyone who may have experienced racist abuse. There is no place for it in Scottish Society or Scottish Football. All allegations of racism should be fully investigated by the relevant authorities and if proven, action should be taken.

"Celtic FC is a long-term supporter of the SRtRC campaign, helping educate young people from schools in the area about racism and discrimination and we look forward to continuing this work over the 2018/19 season.

"Any complaints of racism made to Celtic Football Club will be fully investigated."

Logan was racially abused by former Celtic player Aleksandar Tonev during a match at Celtic Park in September 2014. The Bulgarian was subsequently handed a seven-match ban.