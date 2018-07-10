Tennai Watson: Reading defender joins AFC Wimbledon on loan

Tennai Watson in action for Reading
Tennai Watson becomes AFC Wimbledon's fourth signing of the summer transfer window

League One side AFC Wimbledon have signed Reading defender Tennai Watson on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old right-back has made seven first-team appearances for the Royals, all of which came during the 2016-17 campaign.

"Tennai is very athletic, very quick, and a good one versus one defender," Dons boss Neal Ardley said.

"He loves to get forward and make things happen and he fits the criteria of everything that we want."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Club logo

Trampoline Sessions
HOLBROOK TEAM 2016 - 2017 COUNTY CHAMPIONS

Judo

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired