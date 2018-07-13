Man Utd Women: Alex Greenwood & Siobhan Chamberlain among 21 new players

Alex Greenwood helped England reach the Women's Euro 2017 semi-finals

England left-back Alex Greenwood and goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain are among 21 new players in Manchester United Women's squad for 2018-19.

The Red Devils will end their 13-year absence from the senior women's game when they join the second tier.

Former England international Casey Stoney was named as United's head coach in June.

"We've gone young, we've gone exciting, we've gone entertaining," she told the club website.

"I'm more than aware that we're bringing 21 strangers together but I'm really excited about the squad and the future of this team."

Greenwood, 24, and Chamberlain, 34, are regular members of the Lionesses' squad bidding to qualify for the 2019 Women's World Cup in France, but will now spend next season in the second division.

There are seven former United youth players in the squad, which has an average age of 21.

Katie Zelem is one of those to return as a senior player following a year with Juventus, in which she helped the Italian club win their first Women's Serie A title.

Striker Jessica Sigsworth, formerly of Doncaster Rovers Belles, was the top scorer in the second tier last season with 16 league goals.

Like Greenwood and Chamberlain, Amy Turner, Martha Harris and Emily Ramsey all join United from Liverpool.

Two Scotland internationals, defender Kirsty Smith and striker Lizzie Arnot, arrive after leaving Hibernian Ladies, where they played under new United assistant Willie Kirk.