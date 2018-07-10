Anke Preuss: Liverpool Ladies sign Sunderland Ladies goalkeeper

Anke Preuss (left)
Neil Redfearn (right) was appointed as Liverpool's new first-team boss in June

Women's Super League club Liverpool Ladies have signed German goalkeeper Anke Preuss from Sunderland.

Preuss, 25, has also played for German sides including Hoffenheim and Frankfurt, plus Verona Calcio of Italy.

"I am thrilled to be joining Liverpool and I'm really looking forward to meeting my new teammates," she told the Reds' club website.

"This was a fantastic opportunity that I could not turn down. I am confident that I can develop my game [here]."

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired