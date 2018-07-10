Jonathan Flatt: Scunthorpe United sign former Wolves goalkeeper

Jonathan Flatt
Jonathan Flatt did not make a first-team appearance for Wolves

Scunthorpe United have signed goalkeeper Jonathan Flatt on a one-year deal after a successful trial.

The 23-year-old came through the Wolves academy, but did not make an appearance for the first team at Molineux.

He spent time on loan at non-league Barrow, playing 22 matches, before two spells with Cheltenham in League Two.

Flatt impressed in a friendly and will provide back-up for Scunthorpe's first-choice Matt Gilks, along with Rory Watson and 18-year-old Adam Kelsey.

