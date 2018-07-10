Lucy Staniforth: Birmingham City Women sign Sunderland captain

Lucy Staniforth helped Sunderland reach the 2009 Women's FA Cup Final

Birmingham City Women have signed attacking midfielder Lucy Staniforth from fellow WSL club Sunderland.

The 25-year-old was the Black Cats' captain, was named player of the season last year and was also nominated for the goal of the season.

She earned her first call-up to the England senior squad in June.

"It's a massive opportunity for me." Staniforth told Birmingham City's website. "I felt like it was the right time for me to develop my career."