Lucy Staniforth: Birmingham City Women sign Sunderland captain
- From the section Women's Football
Birmingham City Women have signed attacking midfielder Lucy Staniforth from fellow WSL club Sunderland.
The 25-year-old was the Black Cats' captain, was named player of the season last year and was also nominated for the goal of the season.
She earned her first call-up to the England senior squad in June.
"It's a massive opportunity for me." Staniforth told Birmingham City's website. "I felt like it was the right time for me to develop my career."