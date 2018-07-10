Jordan Rhodes: Norwich City sign Sheffield Wednesday striker on loan

Jordan Rhodes helped Middlesbrough win promotion to the Premier League in 2015-16

Norwich City have signed Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes on a season-long loan.

He is their sixth summer signing after Emi Buendia, Moritz Leitner, Teemu Pukki, Ben Marshall and Felix Passlack.

Rhodes, 28, has scored 180 goals in 389 league appearances for Ipswich, Oxford, Rochdale, Brentford, Huddersfield, Blackburn, Middlesbrough and Wednesday.

The Scotland international joined the Owls from Boro for £10m in July 2017 and scored seven times last season.

Canaries head coach Daniel Farke told the club website: "We're very pleased. Jordan has proved for many years that he's able to play at this level and to score and assist.

"I also like a lot his attitude on the pitch. He always works hard for the team and he's a brilliant character. He was desperate to join us."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.