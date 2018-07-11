BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Watch the last time England won a semi-final
Watch the last time England won a World Cup semi-final
- From the section World Cup
We take a look back at the last time England won a World Cup semi-final, a 2-1 victory over Portugal in 1966.
2018 Fifa World Cup video
