Wrexham sign Huddersfield Town striker Rekeil Pyke on loan

Rekeil Pyke joined the Huddersfield Town academy at the age of 12

Wrexham have re-signed Huddersfield Town forward Rekeil Pyke on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old made three appearances for Wrexham in 2016 during his first loan spell in north Wales.

Pyke has since had loan spells with Colchester United and Port Vale before a hamstring injury brought a premature end to his 2017-18 season.

"We're pleased with capturing Rekeil, he's been here before and knows the club," said Wrexham boss Sam Ricketts.

"The squad is coming together nicely now and bringing in Rekeil for the season allows him a length of time where all can benefit."