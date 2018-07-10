Nuno Espirito Santo: Wolves boss signs one-year contract extension

Nuno Espirito Santo guided Wolves to the Championship title with 99 points last season

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has signed a one-year contract extension that ties him to the West Midlands club until 2021.

The Portuguese, 44, joined Wolves in May 2017 and won the Championship in his first season in charge.

Wolves start their season against Everton on 11 August, their first Premier League game for six years.

"We knew the project required time and now we have three years ahead of us," said the former Porto goalkeeper.

Nuno's coaching team have also signed new deals.

"In year two we know the challenge is even more difficult, but we have something that we hold onto - we have our own identity," added Nuno.

The former Porto and Valencia manager says Wolves will "increase the quality" of the squad, having already signed Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio and Mexico forward Raul Jimenez.

Wolves have also turned the loans of defenders Willy Boly and Ruben Vinagre, and forwards Diogo Jota and Leo Bonatini into permanent deals.