Felipe Anderson: West Ham in talks to sign £40m Lazio midfielder

Felipe Anderson (left) has scored 34 goals in 177 appearances for Lazio

West Ham are in discussions with Lazio to sign midfielder Felipe Anderson for a club record fee of around £40m.

The Hammers have already signed Jack Wilshere and Ryan Fredericks on free transfers this summer, plus spent £29m on Issa Diop and Lukasz Fabianski.

They are also close to completing the £17m transfer of Ukraine forward Andriy Yarmolenko from Borussia Dortmund.

Anderson, 25, is also on the wish list of new manager Manuel Pellegrini.

He joined Lazio from Brazilian club Santos in 2013 and has scored 34 goals in 177 appearances for the Serie A side.

He was also part of the Brazil squad that won the Olympic gold medal for the first time in 2016.

West Ham's current transfer record is the £22m they paid Toulouse for Diop last month, although the £20m they paid Stoke for striker Marko Arnautovic last summer could rise to £25m with add-ons.