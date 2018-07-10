Linfield: Striker Daniel Kearns moves to Windsor Park

Daniel Kearns joins Linfield from League of Ireland club Limerick FC

Linfield have completed the signing of Daniel Kearns on a two-year contract.

The former Glenavon, Dundalk and Sligo Rovers striker has made the switch to the Blues from Limerick FC.

The Belfast native, 26, will provide competition for the likes of Andrew Waterworth and Jonathan Smith following the departure of Kurtis Byrne.

"It's a good move for me to come home to Belfast. I'm really looking forward to working with David Healy who was a top striker in his day," said Kearns.

"My aim is to enjoy my football and I want to score goals, win football matches and win trophies and I believe I can do that here.

"I know there's a lot of pressure on the players at this club, as the demands and the expectations are so great but the pressure will bring out the best of me and I'm used to handling pressure at my previous clubs."

Kearns scored a hat-trick against Linfield while playing for Dundalk in 2011

Kearns, who can also play in midfield, joined West Ham United as a teenager and represented both Northern Ireland and the Republic at underage level.

He joined Dundalk in 2010 and scored a hat-trick against Linfield in their Setanta Sports Cup first-leg tie before the Lilywhites were eventually beaten by Shamrock Rovers in the final.

After a second spell in England, Kearns joined Glenavon in 2015 and he came off the bench as the Lurgan Blues beat Linfield to lift the Irish Cup in 2016.

"Daniel has good pedigree and he's an experienced forward player, having played for a number of full time clubs," said Linfield boss Healy.

"We are well aware of his ability and he will give us really good options up front, so I'm really excited about getting started to work with him.

"He's bright and clever and we want to get him scoring goals to get us challenging again."

Further signings likely

Linfield have already begun their pre-season training and Healy hopes to make further additions to his squad ahead of their Irish Premiership opener against Glenavon on 4 August.

"We are continuing to look for the right players to bring in who will strengthen our squad in advance of the start of the new season," added Healy.

"One thing I want to point out is that I won't be rushed into signings just for the sake of them but rather, we are carefully monitoring and targeting certain players who we feel could make a difference for us in several key positions in the season ahead."