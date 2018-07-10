Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Steven Gerrard, Umar Sadiq, Celtic, Brendan Rodgers, Hibs, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Steven Gerrard is set to complete deadline-busting deals for Umar Sadiq and Lassana Coulibaly.(Daily Record)

Umar Sadiq has jetted in to complete his season long loan to Rangers.(Scottish Sun)

Umar Sadiq arrived at Edinburgh Airport on Monday to complete his loan move to Rangers

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers will implore Serbian referee Danilo Grujic to allow water breaks in Yerevan tonight amid concerns about the health risk of playing Alashkert in searing Armenian heat. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Steven Gerrard has been told bidding for Millwall defender Jake Cooper is a waste of time. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers remain hopeful of completing a deal for at least one of their two loan signing targets before the first leg of their Europa League first qualifying round tie against Shkupi on Thursday. (Scotsman)

Darren McGregor believes Hibs' new signing Stevie Mallan can become the "next John McGinn", with the Scotland midfielder remaining in the sights of Celtic despite the Premiership champions having had a £1.5m bid knocked back. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Former Celtic and Scotland manager Gordon Strachan believes that the arrival of Steven Gerrard as Rangers boss has given Scottish football a shot in the arm. (The Herald)

Former St Mirren midfielder Stevie Mallan has returned to Scottish football with Hibs

Boss Derek McInnes has confirmed Aberdeen are looking at other strike options after Doncaster rejected a bid for striker John Marquis. (Aberdeen Evening Express)

Willo Flood has exited his second club in less than a fortnight after red tape ruined his Indonesia move. (Daily Record)

Brendan Rodgers says Celtic have vastly improved how they approach their annual test of qualifying fro the Champions League but that the history-making players still have no right to expect a place in the group stage. (The Herald, print edition)

Craig Levein has warned Hearts winger Danny Amankwaa he will be frozen out of the first team unless his fitness improves. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Former Hearts winger David Milinkovic has signed a three-year deal with Hull City after talks broke down over a return to Tynecastle. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Former Hearts winger Andrew Driver will this week join up with St Johnstone for a trial. (Courier)

Dundee United manager Csaba Laszlo wants to make up to four more signings in the next fortnight. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Phil Mickelson is heading into this week's Scottish Open at Gullane, where he's no longer being joined by Tommy Fleetwood and Henrik Stenson after they were both late withdrawals, on the back of a second rules infringement in the space of a few weeks. (Scotsman)