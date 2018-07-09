Hakeem Odoffin: Northampton Town sign defender following release by Wolves

Hakeem Odoffin made 21 appearances for Eastleigh whilst on loan from Wolves last season
Northampton Town have signed defender Hakeem Odoffin on a two-year deal following his release by Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 20-year-old joined Wolves from Barnet in 2016 but did not make a senior appearance for the club.

"Hakeem is a player I know a lot about and he will be a good addition to the squad," manager Dean Austin said.

"He loves to get forward from full back and he will compete well with Shay Facey for the right-back position."

