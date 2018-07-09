Middlesbrough full-back Hayden Coulson joins St Mirren on loan

Hayden Coulson plays predominantly as a full-back

England youth international Hayden Coulson has joined St Mirren on a one-season loan.

Coulson, 20, who can play at left-back or as a winger, has made the move from Middlesbrough having not yet made a first team appearance for the English Championship side.

"It's my first loan so I was desperate to grab the opportunity," Coulson told the St Mirren website.

"I'm very excited to get started and hopefully I can prove something."

Coulson was part of Middlebrough's double-winning U18s team in 2014/15 and has since become an established part of their U23s.

He becomes new St Mirren manager Alan Stubbs' sixth summer signing; with defenders Paul McGinn and Josh Heaton, midfielders James Kellermann and Jeff King, and striker Cody Cooke all joining the newly-promoted Premiership side.

Stubbs said: "He's been with England all the way up the ranks and even though this is his first loan he is someone who has a lot of potential.

"Fundamentally he is a left-back, but he gives us the option of playing him as a wing-back as well. We're delighted we've managed to capture the signing as there were a few teams in for him."

