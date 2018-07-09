Jane Ross: West Ham United Ladies sign Scotland international striker

Jane Ross won the Women's Super League, WSL Cup and Women's FA Cup during her time with Manchester City

West Ham United Ladies have signed Scotland international striker Jane Ross after she left Manchester City Women at the end of last season.

The 28-year-old spent two-and-a-half years with City after joining from Swedish side Vittsjo GIK in in 2015.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to join West Ham. It's a historic club and I can't wait to get going," she said.

"The club have some ambitious plans which really interested me, and I can't wait to be a part of them."

Ross has won 118 caps and scored 56 goals for Scotland since making her debut in 2009 against England.

During her time with Manchester City, Ross scored 25 goals in 61 games across all competitions and won the Women's Super League, WSL Cup and Women's FA Cup.

West Ham will play in the new English top flight next season - the 11-team full-time Women's Super League.