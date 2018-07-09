World Cup 2018: Croatia's Domagoj Vida cleared to play against England

Vida has started four out of Croatia's five matches en route to a World Cup semi-final against England

World Cup semi-final: Croatia v England Venue: Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow Date: Wednesday, 11 July (19:00 BST)

Croatia's Domagoj Vida can play against England in Wednesday's World Cup semi-final despite featuring in a pro-Ukraine video.

Fifa outlaws political statements and said it had issued the Besiktas centre-back, 29, with a warning after the video was published online following Croatia's win against hosts Russia.

Coach Ognjen Vukojevic posted the video and has now been sent home by Croatia.

In the clip Vida, who used to play for Dynamo Kiev, said: "Glory to Ukraine!"

Vukojevic, a scout and former player at the Ukraine club, added: "This victory is for Dynamo (Kiev) and for Ukraine! Croatia onwards!"

The video drew criticism in Russia and the phrases used had previously been used by anti-Russian politicians in Ukraine.

Vida, who scored an extra-time goal against Russia and also converted a penalty in the shoot-out, has apologised, the Croatia Football Federation said.

Earlier in the tournament Switzerland trio Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri and Stephan Lichtsteiner were fined by Fifa for breaking rules over political celebrations in their match against Serbia.