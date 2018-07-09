'Light years' from Ludogorets - Baxter

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter believes his side face a "mammoth" task against PFC Ludogorets in their Champions League first round qualifier.

The Irish Premiership title winners travel to take on the Bulgarian champions in the first leg tie at the Ludogorets Arena on Wednesday evening.

"Ludogorets are about five levels above us. The league that they play in is of a high standard and they have competed against Liverpool recently in the Champions League group stages," said Baxter