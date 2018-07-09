Nigel de Jong: Ex-Netherlands & Man City midfielder joins Qatar's Al Ahli

From the section

Nigel de Jong signed a four-year contract with Manchester City in 2009

Former Netherlands and Manchester City midfielder Nigel de Jong has signed a reported one-year contract with Qatar's Al Ahli.

De Jong, 33, spent the second half of last season with German Bundesliga side Mainz, making 11 league appearances.

The 2010 World Cup finalist joined City in 2009 from German club Hamburg and made over 130 appearances for the Premier League side.

He won the FA Cup in 2011 and Premier League in 2012 with City.

De Jong, who left City for AC Milan in August 2012, also played for Ajax, LA Galaxy and Galatasaray during his career.

He won 81 caps for the Netherlands and helped them reach the 2010 World Cup final, where he escaped punishment for a chest-high challenge on Spain's Xabi Alonso.

Al Ahli, who finished ninth in the 12-team Qatar Stars League last season, begin the new season on 8 August.

Earlier this month, midfielder Gabi left Spain's Atletico Madrid to join former Barcelona midfielder Xavi at Qatar's Al Sadd.

Nigel de Jong made over 80 appearances for the Netherlands

