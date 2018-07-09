Angus Gunn: Southampton close in on deal for Manchester City goalkeeper

Angus Gunn helped Norwich take Chelsea to a penalty shootout before losing in the third round of the FA Cup last season

Southampton are close to signing England Under-21 goalkeeper Angus Gunn from Manchester City.

Gunn, who has interested other clubs, has yet to sign a contract, but is set to leave the Etihad Stadium, where he is behind Ederson and Claudio Bravo in the fight for a first-team place.

He spent last season on loan at Norwich, the former club of his father, retired Scotland goalkeeper Bryan Gunn.

The Norwich-born 22-year-old trained with England before the World Cup.

Gunn, an ever-present for Norwich in the Championship last season, has been a target for Southampton, who shared the goalkeeping duties between Fraser Forster and Alex McCarthy last season.

McCarthy finished the season as first-choice goalkeeper, with Forster's last game the 5-2 Premier League defeat by Tottenham at Wembley on Boxing Day.

So far this summer, Southampton manager Mark Hughes has signed Scotland midfielder Stuart Armstrong from Celtic for £7m and Norway's Mohamed Elyounoussi from Swiss club Basel for around £16m, while Dusan Tadic has joined Ajax for an initial £10m. In addition, striker Guido Carrillo has left to join La Liga club Leganes on a season's loan.

It is also thought that the Saints have lined up a deal for Denmark centre-half Jannik Vestergaard.