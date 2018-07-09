Russ Green: Rochdale CEO appeals against Football Association suspension

Rochdale's Crown Oil Arena
Russ Green was appointed chief executive of Rochdale in August 2016 after nine years at Hartlepool

Rochdale chief executive Russ Green has appealed against the Football Association's decision to suspend him from all football-related activities.

He is banned until 30 June 2019 after admitting three breaches of FA rules, relating to "incidents of misconduct in intermediary activity".

The charges relate to the period when Green was CEO of Hartlepool United.

A statement on the Dale website said the League One club are "fully supporting" him in his appeal.

However, Rochdale say they will use the services of a consultant chief executive during Green's absence, if required.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Bowling Green

Monday Club Competition Nights
Juniors from the club

Junior Tennis Coaching

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired