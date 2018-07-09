Russ Green: Rochdale CEO appeals against Football Association suspension

Russ Green was appointed chief executive of Rochdale in August 2016 after nine years at Hartlepool

Rochdale chief executive Russ Green has appealed against the Football Association's decision to suspend him from all football-related activities.

He is banned until 30 June 2019 after admitting three breaches of FA rules, relating to "incidents of misconduct in intermediary activity".

The charges relate to the period when Green was CEO of Hartlepool United.

A statement on the Dale website said the League One club are "fully supporting" him in his appeal.

However, Rochdale say they will use the services of a consultant chief executive during Green's absence, if required.